O2 confirms it will bring ultra-fast 5G to Edinburgh this year - this is when it will land

O2 customers can look forward to seeing their internet speeds rocket this year as the network confirms it will launch 5G in Edinburgh.

The network will roll out its 5G network in October, under plans to improve connectivity for millions.

O2 has confirmed it will launch 5G in Edinburgh in October this year

Ultra-fast speeds

O2 said its 5G launch will see ultra-fast internet speeds, with improved stability and download speeds between 10 and 20 times faster - even during peak periods.

The upgrade should enable customers to download high definition films in under a minute.

Edinburgh is among six major cities in the UK that will take priority for the roll out, with O2 switching the hubs on in Belfast, Cardiff, Leeds, London, Slough and Edinburgh first.

O2 customers will see improved internet speeds in locations including train stations and business hubs

By summer 2020, O2 has promised to have 5G live in 50 cities, but it will be prioritising key areas in towns and cities first.

'A game changer'

The network's roll out of 5G has been driven by data that identifies where customers will benefit from it most.

This means O2 customers are most likely to see improvements in key locations, including train stations, business hubs, entertainment and sports venues, where internet use is expected to be high.

Mark Evans, chief executive of Telefonica UK - O2's parent company - said: “5G is going to be a game changer for our country.

"Whether it’s for people or businesses, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society.

“As we switch on our network across the country, our intelligence-led roll-out prioritises the key areas in towns and cities first – the places where our customers need, and will use, 5G the most.

"We’re also giving our customers maximum flexibility with our industry-leading custom plans, letting people adopt 5G at a time that’s right for them.”

O2 is yet to announce the pricing for its 5G network, but it has revealed that those on custom plans can switch on to 5G at any time they choose.