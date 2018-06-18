Nudist island on Loch Lomond to open to public

A nudist club based on a Loch Lomond island is to welcome visitors for the first time.

The Scottish Outdoor Club will welcome guest to Inchmurrin Island as part of Doors Open Day later this month as it celebrates its 80th anniversary.

It is hoped that the club may attract new members as a result of the open day, according to reports.

Teena Gould, the social convener of the club, said the organisation was delighted to be included in the event after being approved last week.

Ms Gould told the Sunday Post. “We are over the moon that a few ramshackle huts in Loch Lomond has joined an illustrious list of cathedrals and city halls that will be open to the public for free.

“At first it was a bit of a pipe dream but when I started to look at the criteria, I was convinced we were suited.

“We ticked the boxes on cultural significance, the fact we were not usually accessible to the public and that it would be free during the event.”