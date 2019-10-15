North Lanarkshire Council predicts budget shortfall  of £100 million

North Lanarkshire Council is predicting a £100 million shortfall in its budget over the next five years.

The council will have to set its budget by February 2020 and is facing serious challenges, as not only is the block grant from the Scottish Government which provides 80 per cent of its funding due to shrink yet again, it is also dealing with the cost of caring for an ageing population, greater employee costs and inflation.

Council depute leader Councillor Paul Kelly said: “There’s no doubt that these cuts will have a devastating impact on our communities. We’ve already been forced to reduce revenue spending by £112m since 2013/14 and there are no pain-free areas where savings can be made.

“It’s only thanks to our prudent control over finances that we are in a relatively good position in comparison with other local authorities.

“Don’t be in any doubt, we remain hugely ambitious for people and businesses in North Lanarkshire, and our Community Investment fund will see £705m of capital investments such as new housing and community facilities over the next ten years.

“However, the reduction amount of money we have to spend on day-to-day core services will have devastating consequences. That’s why we are calling on the Scottish Government to do more to support councils and prevent the loss of services in our communities”.

“All councils have a statutory obligation to set a balanced budget, but the choices we’re facing are bleak.”

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporting Service