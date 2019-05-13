North Lanarkshire community transport group approved for SPT funding

Bellshill councillor Colin Cameron visited community transport group Getting Better Together (GBT) as it had an application for £53,000 of SPT funding approved.

GBT is a non-prfot social-enterprise that offers its services to organisations across North Lanarkshire which are of benefit to the community.

Last year more than 21,000 passenger journeys were completed using GBT’s fleet large and small wheelchair accessible vehicles and mini buses, with 60 per cent of people being over 60 and 30 per cent being socially or geographically isolated.

GBT is now looking at the possibility of obtaining some bicycles for those that need them for short journeys.

As well as the integral fleet of vehicles used by GBT there is a cadre of volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles to transport those that need them for medical appointments.

These drivers last year completed 3000 passenger journeys with a total of 45,000 miles and 4000 hours volunteering time.

Councillor Cameron said: “Having had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team running GBT, as both a board member of the SPT and a North Lanarkshire Councillor, I was delighted to see the good work that GBT does for many communities throughout the whole of North Lanarkshire.

“I was also more than happy, along with the rest of the Operations Committee at SPT, to approve further funding to assist with the cost of a new vehicle and to help with daily running costs of the group.”