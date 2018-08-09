Nicola Sturgeon to welcome cultural leaders to the Scottish Parliament

Artists and cultural leaders from across the globe are to descend on the Scottish Parliament later this month for an international summit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will open the fourth Edinburgh International Culture Summit, which runs from August 22 to 24.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make a video address to the event, which will this year explore the theme of how culture can connect peoples and places.

Ministers, artists and delegates from the US, India, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Denmark, Greece and the UK will take part in discussions on issues including cultural investment and wellbeing.

Among those attending are former governor-general of New Zealand Sir Jerry Mateparae, who will speak about the contribution of Maori culture, and Lisbon councillor of culture Dr Catarina Vaz Pinto, who will focus on the balance between protecting historic culture and heritage and regenerating spaces.

The summit will also look at the funding challenges facing policy-makers, entrepreneurs and artists.