New BBC Scotland channel will have a 'People's News' programme

BBC Scotland is set to launch a “People’s News” programme on its new channel when it launches next year.

The half-hour show has been commissioned for regular slot on the channel, which will broadcast for 12 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The BBC says the “fast moving and funny” show will offer people across Scotland the chance to give their take on topical news and events.

It is being created at the same time as BBC Scotland is preparing to launch an hour-long news show on the channel, which is due to start broadcasting in February.

Other new shows will include a fly-on-the-wall documentary with fashion blogger Jamie Genevieve, a series following rapper and Poverty Safari author Darren “Loki” McGarvey on an “alternative” tour of lesser-known communities around Scotland and motoring-themed game show fronted by wrestling star and actor Graeme “Grado” Stevely.

BBC Scotland will also be launching episodes of its long-running drama series River City and its hit comedy Scot Squad on the channel, and also refused to ruled out launching the final series of Still Game in the same way.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said of the new channel: “It will be home for compelling, quality content which will enable viewers in Scotland to see more of their lives, tell more of their stories and show more of their interests on screen, as well as watch great content from elsewhere.

“The multi-genre channel will feature a mix of documentary strands, factual entertainment programming, comedy, drama and sport with a dedicated one-hour news programme, sitting at the core of the weeknight schedule.

“Ultimately, this means hundreds of more hours of content for audiences in Scotland.”