New 6ft “Pictish stone” discovered in north of Scotland

A new Pictish stone may have been found on a building site in the north of Scotlan.

The monument was discovered by amateur metal detectorist Wayne Miles on the site of a new business park outside Elgin, Moray.

The stone, which is around 6ft tall and estimated to weigh around two tonnes, is similar in design to the Danderleith Stone which was found at Craigellachie, around 13 miles south of Elgin, in 2013.

Both are decorated with a notched rectangle design and eagle symbol.

David McGovern, vice president of the Pictish Arts Society said the discovery was “potentially very exciting”.

He suggested the recently discovered monument and the Danderleith stone could have been made by the same carver or workshop.

He added: “It is potentially a specific style of Pictish stone to that area but it does need verification.

“It is so similar to the Danderleith stone that as soon as someone showed me the picture, I thought ‘this has come from the same workshop of carver.”

The stone has been removed from the site and taken to Elgin Museum.

If confirmed as being carved during the Pictish era, it is expected to date from around the 4th to 5th Century.

Experts from Scotland’s Treasure Trove, which manages finds of historic and cultural significance, has inspected the stone, it is understood.

It was found by Mr Miles in a field close to Barmuckity Business Park, which is under construction just outside the town.

Mr Miles described the find as a “once in a lifetime” discovery.

He told The Press and Journal: “There is quite stunning imagery on the stone and I have been smiling ever since I found it.

“I’ve only ever seen things like this in the museum and it is a mysterious thing.

“It was dug up by local development workers at Barmuckity who didn’t know what it was and they dumped it on the side of this scrap land I walk through every day and after scraping away at it a bit, I found the images on it.”

He added: “The Treasure Trove was quite vague about the possibility of it being authentic, so we will wait and see.”