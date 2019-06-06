New 50p military coin released by Royal Mint to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

A new 50p military coin set has been released by the Royal Mint to honour the 75th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings.

The commemorative set will go on sale today (6 June) and recalls some of the most epic battles from Britain's past, the nation's military achievements and the courage of those who served.

The military set includes five 50p coins recalling some of the most epic battles from Britain's past (Photo: Royal Mint)

An anniversary collection

The launch of the new collection is part of the Royal Mint's celebration of the distinctive 50p, which was first introduced 50 years ago in 1969.

Spanning almost one thousand years of history, the military set includes five 50p coins marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and the D-Day landings, the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings and 150 years since the Victoria Cross was introduced.

The launch of the commemorative coins follows the release of the popular 50p culture set, which was unveiled by the Royal Mint in January this year.

The commemorative set will be available in a range of precious metal, base proof and brilliant uncirculated finishes (Photo: Royal Mint)

Nicola Howell, director of the consumer business at the Royal Mint, said, "The distinctive design of the 50p has become hugely popular since it was introduced in Britain 50 years ago.

"Over the years, it's been fantastic to launch commemorative versions of this popular coin to mark significant cultural and historic events for the nation.

"Following the launch of the cultural commemorative 50p set earlier this year, we're delighted to be revealing this special 50p military set to reflect on some of Britain's most historic military achievements."

Military collectables

Among the collection is a 50 pence piece commemorating the 950th Anniversary of the Battle of Hastings (Photo: Royal Mint)

The commemorative set will be available in a range of precious metal, base proof and brilliant uncirculated finishes from royalmint.com, with prices starting from £45.

Keen coin collectors will be able to choose from the following special military inspired designs:

75th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain

For three months during 1940, RAF planes duelled with Goering’s Luftwaffe in the skies above Britain.

Aided by the world’s best radar network, unrivalled Spitfire fighter planes, and squadrons supplemented by Eastern European airmen, Britain held out.

Without aerial supremacy, Hitler was unable to launch Operation Sea Lion – his planned seaborne invasion. Handing Germany its first defeat would prove crucial in determining the outcome of the Second World War.

The anniversary of the D-Day Landings

To mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Royal Mint released this design commemorating the largest amphibious assault in military history.

Storming five Normandy beaches, Britain was able to gain a foothold on mainland Europe, a second front that would take the war to Germany.

From the men who conceived it, to the unflinching bravery of those who took part, the legacy of D-Day lives on in the freedoms we enjoy today.

The 150th Anniversary of the Victoria Cross (Heroic Acts)

Before the Crimean War only senior officers could be awarded medals for bravery.

With war correspondents working in the field for the first time, a movement to recognise the valour of the common soldier gathered momentum.

Since its inception in 1856, more than 1,300 Victoria Crosses have been awarded for outstanding acts of heroism, testament to the extreme bravery of Armed Forces personnel who risk life and limb in defence of Britain’s interests.

The 950th Anniversary of the Battle of Hastings

This 50 pence piece was unveiled in 2016 to mark 950 years since one of the most infamous battles in British history.

The death of Edward the Confessor plunged Britain into chaos as rival heirs came forward with their claim to the throne.

Famously documented on the Bayeux Tapestry, Anglo-Saxon and Norman forces clashed at the Battle of Hastings, where an arrow to the eye sealed King Harold’s fate.

In commemoration of D-Day, the Royal Mint have also released a new £2 coin featuring a top-down, map view of the Normandy campaign.