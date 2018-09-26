Netflix horror set in Highlands leads race for Scottish BAFTA honours

A Netflix horror thriller set in the Highlands and filmed in a country park in West Lothian is leading the running for BAFTA Scotland honours this year.

Edinburgh-based filmmaker Matt Palmer is up for best writer and best director honours for Calibre, which which charts the nightmarish events that unfold for two friends after a tragic accident on a weekend hunting trip,

The three main stars of the film - Jack Lowden, Martin McCann and Tony Curran - will compete against each other in the best movie actor category.

Calibre, which has been singled out for praised by cinema horror legend Stephen King since being launched on Netflix in the summer, won the Michael Powell Award for best British film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere.

The film – a debut feature by Palmer – is said to have been inspired by classic thrillers like Deliverance, Straw Dogs and Southern Comfort. After its main characters Vaughn and Carter attempt to cover up a tragedy they are turned on by the increasingly suspicious locals in an isolated village as they face an increasingly desperate battle for survival.

Palmer will compete in the best writer and director categories with Armando Iannucci, who is shortlisted for his latest political satire, The Death of Stalin.

Ella Hunt and Shauna Macdonald are in the running for their respective roles in two other horror films - Anna and the Apocalypse and White Chamber.

Karen Gillan's debut feature film, The Party's Just Beginning, which she filmed and starred in in her native Inverness, is up for best movie against Anna and the Apocalypse, a zombie musical, and Nae Pasaran, a documentary about a group of Lanarkshire factory workers who defied Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s military regime will compete in the best movie category.

In the best TV actor category, last year's winner Douglas Henshall is in the running again for Shetland, up against Chris Reilly for The Last Post and Jonathan Watson for Two Doors Down.

Shortlisted for best TV actress are The A Word star Morven Christie, Kiran Sonia Sawar, for Black Mirror: Crocodile and Elaine C Smith for Two Doors Down.

NOMINATIONS IN FULL

ACTOR FILM



TONY CURRAN Calibre

JACK LOWDEN Calibre

MARTIN MCCANN Calibre

ACTOR TELEVISION

DOUGLAS HENSHALL Shetland

CHRIS REILLY The Last Post

JONATHAN WATSON Two Doors Down

ACTRESS FILM

ELLA HUNT Anna and the Apocalypse

SHAUNA MACDONALD White Chamber

SIÂN PHILLIPS Voyageuse

ACTRESS TELEVISION

MORVEN CHRISTIE The A Word

KIRAN SONIA SAWAR Black Mirror: Crocodile

ELAINE C SMITH Two Doors Down

ANIMATION

SCOTTISH CUP Production Team - Once Were Farmers

SHORT CHANGED Zoë Hutber, Denisa Uherová

WIDDERSHINS Simon Biggs, Will Adams - Scottish Film Talent Network

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

JOHN MACLAVERTY Scotland 78: A Love Story

MATT PINDER Violent Men: Behind Bars

FELIPE BUSTOS SIERRA Nae Pasaran

DIRECTOR – FICTION

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

COLM MCCARTHY Black Mirror: Black Museum

MATT PALMER Calibre

ENTERTAINMENT

ARMCHAIR DETECTIVES Production Team – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC One

LAST COMMANDERS Toby Stevens, Ryan Meloy, Louise Brown - OMG Scotland/Panda

Television/CBBC

RAVEN Production Team - BBC Scotland Children’s/CBBC

FEATURE FILM

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, John McPhail, Alan

McDonald - Blazing Griffin

NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra, Colin Monie, Peter Keith, Patrick Neil Doyle - Debasers

Filums

THE PARTY'S JUST BEGINNING Karen Gillan, Mali Elfman, R. Andru Davies, Claire Mundell -

Mt Hollywood Films/Synchronicity Films

FEATURES & FACTUAL SERIES

CLASS OF MUM AND DAD Production Team – Firecracker Scotland/Channel 4

THE FORCE: THE STORY OF SCOTLAND’S POLICE Sarah Howitt, Mick McAvoy, Alison

Pinkney, Shiona McCubbin – STV Productions/BBC One

VIOLENT MEN: BEHIND BARS Matt Pinder, Liam McArdle, Iain Scollay, Nicole Kleeman –

Firecrest Films/Channel 4

GAME

BECKETT Production Team - The Secret Experiment

COBI HOOPS 2 Production Team - Cobra Mobile

OOO: ASCENSION Kenny Creanor, Bobby Farmer, Tony McBride - Extra Mile Studios

SHORT FILM

I WAS HERE Joe Carter, Morna Pearson, Dave Gillies, Susannah Armitage - Scottish Film

Talent Network

MY LONELINESS IS KILLING ME Tim Courtney, Michael Richardson, Siobhan Fahey, Stuart

Condy - Scottish Film Talent Network

SLAP Simone Smith - Wild Room

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BREADLINE KIDS Louise Pirie, Audrey McColligan, Iain Scollay, Nicole Kleeman - Firecrest

Films/BBC One Scotland

LIFE BEHIND BARS: VISITING HOUR Production Team - Chalkboard/Channel 4

SCOTLAND 78: A LOVE STORY Production Team - IMG Productions Scotland/BBC One

Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

THE CANCER HOSPITAL Andrew Abbott, Louise Lockwood, Iain Scollay - Firecrest Films/BBC

One Scotland

IMAGINE...RUPERT EVERETT: BORN TO BE WILDE Production Team - BBC Studios, Pacific

Quay Productions/BBC One

TRUST ME, I'M A DOCTOR - MENTAL HEALTH SPECIAL Production Team - BBC Studios,

Science Unit/BBC Two

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

SCOT SQUAD Jack Docherty, Joe Hullait, Rab Christie, Iain Davidson - The Comedy Unit/BBC

One Scotland

SHETLAND Production Team - Silverprint Pictures/BBC One

TRUST ME Production Team - Red Production Company/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

DAVID KANE Shetland

MATT PALMER Calibre