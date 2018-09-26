Netflix horror set in Highlands leads race for Scottish BAFTA honours

A Netflix horror thriller set in the Highlands and filmed in a country park in West Lothian is leading the running for BAFTA Scotland honours this year.
Edinburgh-based filmmaker Matt Palmer is up for best writer and best director honours for Calibre, which which charts the nightmarish events that unfold for two friends after a tragic accident on a weekend hunting trip,
The three main stars of the film - Jack Lowden, Martin McCann and Tony Curran - will compete against each other in the best movie actor category.
Calibre, which has been singled out for praised by cinema horror legend Stephen King since being launched on Netflix in the summer, won the Michael Powell Award for best British film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere.
The film – a debut feature by Palmer – is said to have been inspired by classic thrillers like Deliverance, Straw Dogs and Southern Comfort. After its main characters Vaughn and Carter attempt to cover up a tragedy they are turned on by the increasingly suspicious locals in an isolated village as they face an increasingly desperate battle for survival.
Palmer will compete in the best writer and director categories with Armando Iannucci, who is shortlisted for his latest political satire, The Death of Stalin.
Ella Hunt and Shauna Macdonald are in the running for their respective roles in two other horror films - Anna and the Apocalypse and White Chamber.
Karen Gillan's debut feature film, The Party's Just Beginning, which she filmed and starred in in her native Inverness, is up for best movie against Anna and the Apocalypse, a zombie musical, and Nae Pasaran, a documentary about a group of Lanarkshire factory workers who defied Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s military regime will compete in the best movie category.
In the best TV actor category, last year's winner Douglas Henshall is in the running again for Shetland, up against Chris Reilly for The Last Post and Jonathan Watson for Two Doors Down.
Shortlisted for best TV actress are The A Word star Morven Christie, Kiran Sonia Sawar, for Black Mirror: Crocodile and Elaine C Smith for Two Doors Down.
NOMINATIONS IN FULL
ACTOR FILM
TONY CURRAN Calibre
JACK LOWDEN Calibre
MARTIN MCCANN Calibre
ACTOR TELEVISION
DOUGLAS HENSHALL Shetland
CHRIS REILLY The Last Post
JONATHAN WATSON Two Doors Down
ACTRESS FILM
ELLA HUNT Anna and the Apocalypse
SHAUNA MACDONALD White Chamber
SIÂN PHILLIPS Voyageuse
ACTRESS TELEVISION
MORVEN CHRISTIE The A Word
KIRAN SONIA SAWAR Black Mirror: Crocodile
ELAINE C SMITH Two Doors Down
ANIMATION
SCOTTISH CUP Production Team - Once Were Farmers
SHORT CHANGED Zoë Hutber, Denisa Uherová
WIDDERSHINS Simon Biggs, Will Adams - Scottish Film Talent Network
DIRECTOR – FACTUAL
JOHN MACLAVERTY Scotland 78: A Love Story
MATT PINDER Violent Men: Behind Bars
FELIPE BUSTOS SIERRA Nae Pasaran
DIRECTOR – FICTION
ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
COLM MCCARTHY Black Mirror: Black Museum
MATT PALMER Calibre
ENTERTAINMENT
ARMCHAIR DETECTIVES Production Team – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC One
LAST COMMANDERS Toby Stevens, Ryan Meloy, Louise Brown - OMG Scotland/Panda
Television/CBBC
RAVEN Production Team - BBC Scotland Children’s/CBBC
FEATURE FILM
ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, John McPhail, Alan
McDonald - Blazing Griffin
NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra, Colin Monie, Peter Keith, Patrick Neil Doyle - Debasers
Filums
THE PARTY'S JUST BEGINNING Karen Gillan, Mali Elfman, R. Andru Davies, Claire Mundell -
Mt Hollywood Films/Synchronicity Films
FEATURES & FACTUAL SERIES
CLASS OF MUM AND DAD Production Team – Firecracker Scotland/Channel 4
THE FORCE: THE STORY OF SCOTLAND’S POLICE Sarah Howitt, Mick McAvoy, Alison
Pinkney, Shiona McCubbin – STV Productions/BBC One
VIOLENT MEN: BEHIND BARS Matt Pinder, Liam McArdle, Iain Scollay, Nicole Kleeman –
Firecrest Films/Channel 4
GAME
BECKETT Production Team - The Secret Experiment
COBI HOOPS 2 Production Team - Cobra Mobile
OOO: ASCENSION Kenny Creanor, Bobby Farmer, Tony McBride - Extra Mile Studios
SHORT FILM
I WAS HERE Joe Carter, Morna Pearson, Dave Gillies, Susannah Armitage - Scottish Film
Talent Network
MY LONELINESS IS KILLING ME Tim Courtney, Michael Richardson, Siobhan Fahey, Stuart
Condy - Scottish Film Talent Network
SLAP Simone Smith - Wild Room
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BREADLINE KIDS Louise Pirie, Audrey McColligan, Iain Scollay, Nicole Kleeman - Firecrest
Films/BBC One Scotland
LIFE BEHIND BARS: VISITING HOUR Production Team - Chalkboard/Channel 4
SCOTLAND 78: A LOVE STORY Production Team - IMG Productions Scotland/BBC One
Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
THE CANCER HOSPITAL Andrew Abbott, Louise Lockwood, Iain Scollay - Firecrest Films/BBC
One Scotland
IMAGINE...RUPERT EVERETT: BORN TO BE WILDE Production Team - BBC Studios, Pacific
Quay Productions/BBC One
TRUST ME, I'M A DOCTOR - MENTAL HEALTH SPECIAL Production Team - BBC Studios,
Science Unit/BBC Two
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
SCOT SQUAD Jack Docherty, Joe Hullait, Rab Christie, Iain Davidson - The Comedy Unit/BBC
One Scotland
SHETLAND Production Team - Silverprint Pictures/BBC One
TRUST ME Production Team - Red Production Company/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION
ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
DAVID KANE Shetland
MATT PALMER Calibre