National Museum of Scotland to showcase Egyptian treasures

It was a 15-year project to transform a Victorian visitor attraction into a “world-class museum” that has already seen visitor numbers more than treble and the building crowned as the nation’s most popular cultural centre.

Now the National Museum of Scotland, in Edinburgh, has unveiled the final phase of its £80 million transformation - the creation of brand new galleries for Egyptian and East Asian treasures and ceramics drawn from around world.

More than 1300 objects will go on public display - 40 per cent for the first time in a generation - from Friday after completion of a £3.6 million project backed by nearly 500 different donors.

They are expected to help visitor numbers soar well above the 2.3 million who flocked to the attraction last year.

This compared to the 700,000 visitors the museum, which originally opened in 1866, was attracting before the project was launched in 2004 - six years after an extension was created to showcase treasures devoted to Scotland.

Highlights of the new Egyptian gallery, which spans 4000 years of history, include a royal coffin that an unknown queen and her child were buried in which dates from the 16th century BC, and a decorative box made of materials from different parts of the ancient Mediterranean in honour of the Pharaoh Amenhotep, who ruled during the 15th century BC.

The collection of Chinese, Japanese and Korean treasures - which date from 1100 BC to the present day - include a Ming dynasty rice measure, a Manchu bridal outfit that was part of a costume collection amassed by King Edward VII, Samurai armour dating from the 19th century and a prehistoric Japanese cooking pot.

Cermaic treasures being showcased include an Ancient Greek vase made in Athens around 630 BC and a funeral urn used by the Zapotecs - an indigenous pre-Columbian civilisation.

Dr Gordon Rintoul, director of the National Museum, who has overseen the £80 million project since its inception, said: “Over the past 15 years we’ve worked tirelessly to transform this wonderful building, to rediscover our extensive and outstanding collections and to create fresh and inspirational visitor experiences.

“The result is the creation of a world-class museum for the enjoyment of national and international visitors today and for many generations to come.”