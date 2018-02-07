National Museum of Scotland search for new evidence of the nation’s origin

Experts are to embark on a major new project which could unlock secrets of the origins of modern-day Scotland.

They will spend three years trying to uncover new evidence of the “building blocks” of what would become the medieval kingdom of Scotland.

The National Museum of Scotland, which is spearheading the project, says it will involve the fresh examination of archaeological evidence from the 9th to 12th "which underpins the formation of the nation state of Scotland.”

Archaeological sites around the country where historic objects dating from the 9th-12 centuries have been discovered will be revisited over the next three years.

It is hoped the project will cast fresh light on "the intellectual, political and economic connections across what would become Scotland and with the rest of the world."

Dr Martin Goldberg says the research project will explore a "critical period of Scotland's story."

Dr Martin Goldberg, principal curator of medieval archaeology and history at the museum, said the era being explored had previously been studied more from historical evidence rather than archaeological.

It is hoped the new project will help fill in significant gaps in knowledge about the formation of the medieval kingdom in Scotland, he said.

Dr Goldberg added: “This is a critical period of Scotland’s story, providing the building blocks for what was to become the fully formed medieval kingdom of the Scots, which in turn forms the basis of much of the modern Scotland that we now recognise.

“The project offers an exciting opportunity to deliver new insights into these iconic objects and place them within the bigger story of the coalescing medieval kingdom, insights that will be of great value and interest to both the academic community and the general public.”

The research is being funded under a long-standing partnership between the museum and Highland whisky firm Glenmorangie.

A spokesman for the museum said: “The new phase of the partnership, which is now entering its tenth year, will see the research examine the archaeological evidence from the 9th to 12th centuries which underpins the formation of the nation state of Scotland.

This will enable researchers to explore objects and evidence of the period, bringing new knowledge and research techniques to bear on a critical period in Scottish history.

“The work will address important questions about how the kingdom of Scotland was created and its connections with the Anglo-Saxon world, Ireland and Scandinavia.”