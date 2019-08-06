Nando's gives free food to Scottish Higher and National 5 pupils on exam results day

Have your say

Nando's is offering free meals to school pupils in Edinburgh who have received their exam results today.

Whether it's celebrating or drowning your sorrows, the popular PERi-PERi chicken chain is aiming to help students unwind after a stressful period.

The special offer includes a free 1/4 chicken or Fire-Starter menu item.

The Nando's website says the offer is running throughout Tuesday August 6th for Higher or National 5 pupils only.

Nando's restaurants in Edinburgh

Lothian Road

Chambers Street

Fort Kinnaird

Omni Centre

Fountain Park

Ocean Terminal

Straiton retail park

How to claim the offer

Nando's say all you need to do is visit a restaurant with your results - the e-mail, text or paper version - and show a valid ID and make a minimum £7 spend.

The offer is valid for eating in and is available for takeaway orders that have been placed in person in the restaurant, or over the phone.

The results need to have been received in 2019.