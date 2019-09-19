Mystery surrounds 'apparent closure' of restaurant linked to Edinburgh's 'Curry King'

Mystery surrounds the ‘apparent closure’ of a restaurant linked to Edinburgh’s “Curry King” which has recently been involved in wage row with staff.

Reports of Tommy’s Banglacafe being closed began to appear online yesterday with claims being made that it was shut as far back as Sunday night.

Numerous reports from surrounding businesses in the local area, social media and individuals affected by the wage row have claimed that the premesis has been closed for ‘at least a few days’.

The business’s Instagram page, which is updated regularly has also gone quiet since union action surrounding the wage dispute was announced last week.

The Evening News contacted the restaurant for comment directly, however was unable to reach them.

Tommy’s Banglacafe opened its doors to much fanfare at a launch event in South Charlotte Street in July but is currently facing legal action from staff claiming to be owed £25,000 in unpaid wages.

Last week, staff stormed out after being told lower than expected takings over the festivals meant bosses can only afford to pay a fraction of their hard-earned wages.

Unite the union have taken up the staff’s cause but it is understood that some are pursuing the restaurant independently through tribunal courts and reporting bosses for breaking the minimum wage law.

Tommy Miah, one of the city’s best known chefs, was barred from being a company director for seven years after running up a tax debt of £229,000 by not keeping accounts of The Raj in Blackhall.

Records lodged at Companies House list Rajoo Miah, believed to be celebrated Edinburgh chef Tommy Miah’s son, as the firm’s sole director.

However, Mr Miah’s Facebook page shows images of him celebrating the opening of the restaurant and promoting the venture.

Last Friday a member of staff at the restaurant who would only identify himself as “Ali” said Mr Miah was merely a “consultant” of the restaurant and denied he owned it or is directly involved.

Unite the union have been approached for confirmation of the claims and for comment.

