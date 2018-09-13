Musselburgh bar named Scotland's pub of the year

A pub which has been owned by the same family for more than 150 years has been named the best pub in Scotland and Northern Ireland in the latest edition of a renowned industry guide.

The Volunteer Arms in Musselburgh, also known as Staggs, has been named a regional winner in the latest edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, published today.

The guide selected 16 regional winners from micropubs to street-corner locals and community-run pubs. Apart from serving beer, the guide said that many on the list brew their own, host beer festivals, music and community events and “boast fantastic interior design”.

Each of the regional finalists will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of the four super-regional finalists — and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner. The National Pub of the Year will be announced early next year.

National Pub of the Year co-ordinator, Andrea Briers, said: “It is a huge honour to be selected as one of the top 16 pubs in the country, as well as being featured in the Good Beer Guide.”

The Volunteer Arms, which has an outdoor seating area, says on its own website as "a friendly local, famous for its many guest real ales and around 30 rums (including the original Sailor Jerry, sold on special occasions)".