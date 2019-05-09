Murdostoun councillor wants to help constituents save money on energy bills

A Murdostoun councillor is hosting an event to help his constituents save on their energy bills.

Cameron McManus has organised the drop-in session at the NCT Centre in Newmains on Thursday, May 30, from 11am-2pm, in association with Home Energy Scotland.

Funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by the Energy Saving Trust,Home Energy Scotland offers impartial advice on energy saving, renewable energy, sustainable transport and water waste prevention.

In addition it is a distributor of Scottish Government funded grants and loans to help people in Scotland to live in warm, efficient and sustainable homes.

Councillor McManus said: “This event is to help families in my ward the opportunity to save money on their gas and electricity prices.

“Recent statistics reveal that one in four households in Scotland are fuel poor households which in North Lanarkshire increases to one in three. This is simply not acceptable in these modern times.

“The fact that one in 10 households or 183,000 households are living in extreme fuel poverty is why we must act, and we must act quickly.

“As a local councillor I want to help as many constituents as I can to both save money and get out of fuel poverty.

“After hearing of the work done by Home Energy Scotland and work with public and community groups to ease energy poverty I thought that hosting an event to give people the best advice and tips would be a good start to tackling fuel poverty within Murdostoun.

“The event is free and open to all whether they own their property, private let or council owned.”

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporting Service