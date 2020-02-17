Motorists can face fines up to £5,000 if caught splashing pedestrians - these are the penalties

Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis have both brought their fair share of rain - and with rain comes puddles, which pose a threat to drivers in more ways than just one.

Puddles can present many issues for motorists, including thousands of pounds worth of fines, points on their licence and even voiding their insurance.

Fined for splashing puddles?

Research from Zero Deposit Car Leasing has found that motorists that are caught splashing pedestrians can be fined around £100 and given three penalty points - but this fine can end up reaching heights of £5,000.

Penalty points can affect your insurance as well, as you are legally obligated to inform your existing insurer of points, and you must declare it when looking for a new policy. If you attempt to hide this information, your policy can be declared as void.

Even if you don’t deliberately intend to drench a pedestrian, accidentally driving through large puddles near walkers and cyclists can be classified as careless driving, meaning that you’ve not been paying attention to the hazards of the road.

Victims of drive by splashes can also report offenders if they manage to get the licence plate number of the offender in question.

What is careless driving?

The AA says that you’re guilty of a careless driving offence if you drive a vehicle without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other people in the area.

“Driving without due care and attention means driving in a way that falls below what would be expected for a competent and careful driver,” the AA explains.

It also says: “Driving without reasonable consideration for other persons required them to be inconvenienced by your driving.”

There’s no comprehensive list of behaviours that is defined by careless driving, but any minor breach of the Highway Code can be considered as an offence, such as:

- Tailgating

- Not giving way at a junction

- Overtaking and forcing your way into a queue of traffic

- Inappropriate speed

- Eating or drinking at the wheel

- Smoking while driving

Know the law

Many motorists might not realise what they’re doing, be it an accident or not, is against the law. But with the rise of dash-cams and camera operated smartphones, more and more are finding themselves fined for these actions.

Tom Preston, managing director and car expect at Zero Deposit Car Leasing, said: “With the shocking weather we’ve been experiencing recently, it’s crucial that motorists know the law and respect pedestrians.

“It’s also important that drivers realise the risks involved behind driving through puddles.

“Often, when driving, we can’t see how deep they are - until we’ve driven through them. This can cause damage to the vehicle, especially the engine and brakes.”