Mother's Day events in Scotland: the best lunch deals, activities and events to treat your mum on Mothering Sunday

Not sure what to do for your mum this Mother’s Day? Worry no more - this is a list of five events where you can treat your mum (and yourself) this Mother’s Day.

All of these events are taking place on Mother’s Day weekend - Saturday 21 and actual Mother's Day Sunday 22 March 2020.

Afternoon Tea at Castle Fraser (22 March)

Castle Fraser, Sauchen, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, AB51 7LD

Celebrate your mother this Mother’s Day at Castle Fraser this year. Castle Fraser is one of Scotland’s largest tower houses with an amazing portrait collection.

Enjoy an afternoon tea in the Great Hall of Castle Fraser, and if you so desire you can bring your own drink as well. In addition to the afternoon tea, live entertainment will also be provided.

The event takes place on Sunday 22 March at 2pm.

Book your tickets online here.

Greatest Showman Sing-a-long at the King’s Theatre (21 and 22 March)

King’s Theatre, 297 Bath St, Glasgow, G2 4JN

Treat your mum to an amazing special sing-a-long screening of the hit musical The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

The lyrics will be projected onto the screen so mum really sing her heart out, and the show is presented by a live host, who will teach you all a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use the interactive prop bags and get you to practise your cheers, boos and even a few wolf whistles too.

Fancy dress is also strongly encouraged.

The film will be screened at Glasgow’s iconic King’s Theatre - you can find out more about the show and book tickets on the ATG Tickets website here.

Floral Art Workshop at Glamis Castle (21 March)

Glamis Castle, Angus, DD8 1RJ

If you’re looking for something more hands on than a fancy afternoon tea, then this floral workshop at Glamis Castle is perfect for you and your mother.

You’ll learn how to make your own Mother’s Day floral design in a workshop led by Margaret Cook of Farmgate Floral Design. As well as making your own creations, there will also be shortbread and tea or coffee available as well.

You’ll need to bring along an apron and some sharp scissors, but everything else will be provided.

To find out more and book your tickets, just head to the Glamis Castle website here.

Mother’s Day Screening of Mamma Mia (22 March)

Ghillie Dhu, 2 Rutland Street, New Town, Edinburgh EH1 2AD

If you and your mother are looking for something with a bit more entertainment factor to it, then this sing along film event at Ghillie Dhu is the place to be.

With a screening of Mamma Mia, an ABBA tribute duo, a welcome glass of fizz, and afternoon tea all on offer, you can make this Mother’s Day one to remember.

Find out more about the event on Ghillie Dhu’s Facebook page here. To book, you’ll need to get in touch with events@ghillie-dhu.co.uk, or you can phone 0131 222 9930.

A £5 deposit per person is required upon booking.

Dinner and Michael Bublé Tribute Act (21 March)

28-32 Cathedral Square Glasgow, G4 0XA

This Mother’s Day weekend, Cathedral House is hosting a very special Mother’s Day dinner, complete with a Michael Bublé tribute act.

Cathedral House says that the sophisticated meal and entertainment is the perfect way to say: “Thank you, mum.”

The dinner lasts from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, and to enquire or book, you should phone 0141 552 3519 or email info@cathedralhouseglasgow.com.