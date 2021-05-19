After a year of gains and record highs, cryptocurrency markets are down today (19 May).

Leading cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum have endured a turbulent time over the past week as share prices dropped by 28.66% and 32.13% respectively.

The market crash follows a decision by Tesla to no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, as announced by the car company’s CEO Elon Musk.

Musk’s shock post on Twitter had an immediate impact on Bitcoin’s value, which dropped $6 billion (£4.26b) and sent shockwaves through the crypto market.

And cryptos took another hit when China said it was going to block initial coin offerings, block exchanges and warned against speculative trading.

This is what’s going on in the world of cryptocurrencies...

Why is the crypto market down?

China’s crackdown on cryptos comes days after Musk’s shock announcement.

Musk’s decision signifies a sharp u-turn for Tesla who only started accepting Bitcoin as payment for its services in February 2021.

It came after the electric car company bought $1.5b (£1.06b) of Bitcoin shares, which in turn sent the market price of both the crypto and Tesla soaring.

Yet the impact on the environment of Bitcoin mining - a complicated process of minting new digital tokens - has seen Tesla withdraw this option for customers.

The billionaire entrepreneur said: “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuel for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”

Musk reaffirmed his belief that cryptocurrency has a “promising future” but that it “cannot come at great cost to the environment”, in his Twitter post.

Musk has been a long-time advocate of cryptocurrencies and the Tesla decision was felt across the market, with other digital tokens going down in price.

What is the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum?

At the time of writing, the current price of Bitcoin is £28,625.98 according to Coinbase.

It has experienced a drop of 10.23% in the last 24 hours as the market continues to suffer from blows dished out by Tesla and China.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has fallen 15.24% to a value of £2,100.86.

Cryptocurrencies are seen as an alternative to traditional banking methods, cheaper to move money around due to not being regulated by the government or its banks.

The decision by Tesla, and announced by Musk, was seen by some as a slight on the credibility of cryptos to become a viable method of payment against physical currencies.

Which crypto prices are down?

Bitcoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency to feel the effects of Tesla’s decision.

Another one of the big digital tokens, Ethereum, also experienced a fall in market value along with Binance Coin (-11.32%), XRP (-4.30%), Uniswap (-10.4%), Litecoin (-10.92%) and Chainlink (-11.64%).

Dogecoin had held its own, briefly, and largely thanks to Musk’s continued support of the crypto which was initially set up as a joke in 2012 before seeing its shares skyrocket.

But even Doge has seen a 14.99% fall in the last 24 hours to a value of £0.30p.