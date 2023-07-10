Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their net worth revealed.

Billionaires own exorbitant quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This powerful group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Using real-time net worth data collated in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: July 10), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.

1 . Elon Musk Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Shortly after assuming his new role with Twitter last year, he fell from grace as the world’s richest man, but now in 2023 he’s back on top with his net worth at $245.9 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons and ERP Today Photo Sales

2 . Bernard Arnault & family Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $222.7 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

3 . Jeff Bezos Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $152.4 billion. Photo: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Photo Sales

4 . Larry Ellison Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $145 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

