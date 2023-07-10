All Sections
Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world 2023, Musk vs Zuckerberg net worth

Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their net worth revealed.
Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Oct 2022, 16:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 08:20 BST

Billionaires own exorbitant quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This powerful group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world as of last year, but who are the richest billionaires among them?

Using real-time net worth data collated in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: July 10), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Shortly after assuming his new role with Twitter last year, he fell from grace as the world’s richest man, but now in 2023 he’s back on top with his net worth at $245.9 billion.

1. Elon Musk

Photo: via WikiCommons and ERP Today

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $222.7 billion.

2. Bernard Arnault & family

Photo: via WikiCommons

Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $152.4 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos

Photo: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $145 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

Photo: via WikiCommons

