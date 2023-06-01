All Sections
Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world (2023), Elon Musk net worth

In 2022, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people, their source of wealth and net worth.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Oct 2022, 16:43 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Billionaires own exorbitant quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This powerful group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world as of last year, but who are the richest billionaires among them?

Using real-time net worth data collated in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: June 01), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.

1. Bernard Arnault & family

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $213.5 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons and ERP Today

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until very recently he was the world’s richest man, now his net worth is $200.2 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $143.3 billion. Photo: Yui Mok (PA)

4. Larry Ellison

Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $132.2 billion. Photo: Jonathan Brady (PA)

