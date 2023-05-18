Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people, their source of wealth and net worth.

Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This opulent group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022, but who are the richest billionaires among them?

Using real-time net worth data from Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: May 18), here are the 10 richest people in the world and where their wealth comes from.

1 . Bernard Arnault & family Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $233.9 billion.

2 . Elon Musk Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until very recently he was the world's richest man, now his net worth is $180.7 billion.

3 . Jeff Bezos Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $138.5 billion.

4 . Larry Ellison Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $124.2 billion.

