All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
20 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Who is the richest person in the world in 2023? Top 10 richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos net worth

The world had 2,668 billionaires as of 2022, according to Forbes - but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people, what their net worth is and the source of their wealth.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Oct 2022, 16:43 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

Billionaires possess unthinkable quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and more.

This affluent group of people is highly elite and a lot of them are founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world in 2022, but who is the richest among them?

According to real-time net worth data from Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: April 06), here are the 10 richest people in the world and what they are known for.

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire including 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $228.2 billion.

1. Bernard Arnault & family

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire including 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $228.2 billion. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until recently he was the world’s richest man, now his net worth is $188.2 billion.

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until recently he was the world’s richest man, now his net worth is $188.2 billion. Photo: samferdselsdepartementet on Flickr

Photo Sales
Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; an e-commerce giant Bezos founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $124.2 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; an e-commerce giant Bezos founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $124.2 billion. Photo: Doug Peters PA

Photo Sales
Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the technology giant Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $119.4 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the technology giant Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $119.4 billion. Photo: Chris Ison PA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Forbes