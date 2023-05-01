Who is the richest person in the world in 2023? Top 10 richest people in the world, Elon Musk net worth
Forbes reports that the world had 2,668 billionaires as of 2022 but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people (not only men), their net worth and source of wealth.
Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that enable them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.
This affluent group of people is highly elite and many of them are founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we depend on regularly in our daily lives.
Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world in 2022, but who is the richest among them?
According to real-time net worth data from Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: May 01), here are the 10 richest people in the world and where their wealth comes from.