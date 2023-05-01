Forbes reports that the world had 2,668 billionaires as of 2022 but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people (not only men), their net worth and source of wealth.

Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that enable them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This affluent group of people is highly elite and many of them are founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we depend on regularly in our daily lives.

According to real-time net worth data from Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: May 01), here are the 10 richest people in the world and where their wealth comes from.

1 . Bernard Arnault & family Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire including 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $236.7 billion.

2 . Elon Musk Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until recently he was the world's richest man, now his net worth is $174.5 billion.

3 . Jeff Bezos Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; an e-commerce giant Bezos founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $128.5 billion.

4 . Larry Ellison Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the technology giant Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $118.3 billion.