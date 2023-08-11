Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world 2023, Musk and Zuckerberg wealth
Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the ten richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their net worth revealed.
Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.
This influential group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.
In 2022 Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world, but who are the richest billionaires among them?
Using real-time net worth data collected in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: August 11), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.