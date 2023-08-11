All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world 2023, Musk and Zuckerberg wealth

Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the ten richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their net worth revealed.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Oct 2022, 16:43 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST

Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This influential group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

In 2022 Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world, but who are the richest billionaires among them?

Using real-time net worth data collected in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: August 11), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and owner of Twitter. Shortly after assuming his new role with Twitter last year, he fell from grace as the world’s richest man, but now in 2023 he’s back on top with his net worth at $227 billion.

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and owner of Twitter. Shortly after assuming his new role with Twitter last year, he fell from grace as the world’s richest man, but now in 2023 he’s back on top with his net worth at $227 billion.

Photo Sales
Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $226 billion.

2. Bernard Arnault & family

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $226 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $161.1 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $161.1 billion. Photo: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Photo Sales
Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $141.9 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $141.9 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ForbesWealthPoliticsPeopleMoney