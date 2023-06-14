Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires in it but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their net worth revealed.

Billionaires own exorbitant quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This powerful group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world as of last year, but who are the richest billionaires among them?

Using real-time net worth data collated in Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: June 01), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.

1 . Bernard Arnault & family Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire which includes 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $222.3 billion.

2 . Jeff Bezos Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; the e-commerce giant he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $146.2 billion.

3 . Larry Ellison Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $138.3 billion.

4 . Warren Buffett (Left) Warren Buffett is an American business magnate and investor who acts as chairman and CEO for Berkshire Hathaway; they own brands like Duracell and Dairy Queen. His net worth is $117.1 billion.