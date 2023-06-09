Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world (2023), Elon Musk net worth
Last year, Forbes revealed that the world had 2,668 billionaires but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top ten richest people and their sources of wealth revealed.
Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that empower them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.
This powerful group of people is highly elite and many of them are the owners of major technology giants or other companies that we rely on regularly in our daily lives.
Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022, but who are the richest billionaires among them?
Using real-time net worth data supplied by Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: June 09), here are the ten richest people in the world and their sources of wealth revealed.