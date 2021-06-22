Dogecoin prices are still dropping along with those of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto coins worldwide following the Chinese government’s announcement that it will be taking action to clamp down on the country’s huge cryptocurrency mining operations.

While Bitcoin prices appeared to be rebounding this morning, they have now begun to tick downwards again alongside fellow cryptocurrencies.

Dropping values are adding to rising fears over this latest bout of volatility in the crypto market and whether it is a sign of more instability to come.

Particularly, the usual trading trends of ‘hodling’ (refusing to sell or exchange cryptocurrency when prices plummet) and ‘buying the dip’ are under strain due to the prolonged period of falling prices.

What is Dogecoin and what’s happened?

Much like bitcoin, dogecoin is an open-source cryptocurrency which can be traded and exchanged across decentralised peer to peer networks between users, with tokens of value reaped as rewards for users operating in lieu of banks or governments to ensure the validity of its transactions.

Where this coin differs to bitcoin, tether or Ethereum is that it has spread like wildfire on account of its meme origins and appreciation by Tesla founder and cryptocurrency afficionado Elon Musk.

The irreverent tech billionaire earlier this year sent the crypto market into a tailspin when he announced that Tesla would be suspending bitcoin payments for its vehicles due to the currency’s considerable environmental impact.

The familiar shiba inu ‘doge’ meme which fuelled the rise of dogecoin has been circulated far and wide across the internet for years, making its way into the cryptocurrency market in 2013 as a satirical take on the booming popularity around more traditional coins like bitcoin.

But the coin has come full circle, with it now being taken just as seriously as its crypto competitors after its visibility increased worldwide over the last few years.

How much is it currently worth?

CoinDesk’s estimation of Dogecoin’s price today places it at around £0.122827 – with a 24 hour low of £0.117607 and high of £0.165780.

This figure is its lowest in the last 30 days after its value skyrocketed in May to an all time high of £0.533187.

Since Monday (June 21), its value has tumbled by around 25%.

Will Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies recover?

Dogecoin price predictions following this latest tumble have put hopes of the coin finally reaching $1 worth or above anytime soon even further out of reach.

The closest the cryptocurrency has come to nearing that landmark threshold was seen in early May, before China’s latest moves to stunt the flow of transactions and mining began to shake the market.

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 on Tuesday to a 24 hour low of $28,814.75, putting it at the lowest value since the year began.

Several big players in the market are keen to make the most of falling profits despite concerns around increased volatility, with Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor buying over 100,000 bitcoins valued at over $3 billion.

Saylor’s actions mirror many of those hoping to help bitcoin and smaller coins it has taken down with it to bounce back against plummeting profits.

Additional reporting by Reuters journalist Julien Ponthus

