The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency has been booming in price after a concerns over a trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill and a controversial crypto amendment currently under consideration from US Senators were soothed by attempts at a bipartisan compromise.

Digital rights campaigners and leading voices in the crypto sector sounded the alarm last week over an amendment to the Biden administration’s legislation, which would have defined anyone participating in the transfer of digital or crypto assets like cryptocurrencies as a ‘broker’.

Should the Bill pass with the amendment, those deemed crypto brokers, including cryptocurrency transaction validators, would be liable to the US Internal Revenue Service under new reporting requirements.

Lia Holland, campaigns & communications director at US digital rights non-profit, Fight for the Future, called the bill in its current form “unworkable” and said that it “fundamentally misunderstands how cryptocurrency and decentralisation works.”

Recent reports state that the bipartisan compromise to clarify the much-criticised wording of the proposed legislation failed to achieve unanimous consent in the Senate on Monday night (August 9).

But cryptocurrency prices have remained high despite this news coming as yet another blow to owners and traders of digital currencies.

Here are the latest prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more.

What is Bitcoin worth today and could it reach $50k?

As of 9.59am, Bitcoin’s price today (August 10) had peaked at $46,028.06 or £33,129.98 according to CoinDesk.

This comes after the coin increased by over 5% in value to a price of more than $46,500 on Monday as hopes for a compromise in the Senate buoyed the coin to a new recent high.

Bitcoin remains at its highest value in almost three months, with the coin recording its highest ever peak of $64,829.14 in mid April.

Since then, the currency has been plagued with higher levels of volatility as governments and regulators announced a clampdown on the industry worldwide, which saw Bitcoin’s highest prices sliced in half in June until it received a welcome boost from Tesla founder Elon Musk in his appearance at Bitcoin conference, The B Word.

The bullish rise and increased confidence in Bitcoin will likely lead it up to the $50k threshold, but market insiders believe there could be some resistance at this level.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA said: “Bitcoin has found its groove once more over the last week, rallying strongly since last Wednesday after it saw plenty of support around $37,500 – the 38.2% retracement of the July lows to highs.

"Now very much back into bullish territory, the question is how far it can go this time around.

“In the near-term, getting back above $50,000 will be the next test, although it could see some resistance around $47,000 – 50% retracement of April highs to June lows.”

What are the latest prices of Ethereum, Ripple and Dogecoin ?

With all coins tending to move in tandem with Bitcoin, Ethereum prices also rose to a new recent high of over $3,000 this week.

As of 2.30pm on Tuesday the currency was trading at $3,194.23 or £2,293.56.

A popular cryptocurrency synonymous with the rising crypto trend of NFTs, Ethereum has an all time high of $4,382.73 which it reached in May’s cryptocurrency boom, but has struggled to return to this peak since.

The hype surrounding popular memecoin Dogecoin had appeared to diminish recently as new coins took centre stage, but it likewise showed considerable growth on Monday at $0.266060 as of 8pm BST.

Dogecoin’s price is fluctuating around $0.257758 (£0.185021) today, while Cardano prices fluctuate around $1.57, XRP Ripple at $0.847681 and Stellar at $0.311375 as of 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Why were crypto prices down?

Recent falls have come amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, where authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan ordered Bitcoin mining projects to close last month.

The State Council, China's cabinet, recently vowed to clamp down on mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks.

While data on mining is scarce, production of Bitcoin in China accounted last year for about 65% of global production, according to data from the University of Cambridge.

Sichuan is its second biggest producer.

"(The) crackdown on Chinese miners might mean that they are offloading coin into a thin market and taking us lower," said Ben Sebley of London-based crypto firm BCB Group.

China's central bank said it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), China's third-largest lender by assets, said separately it was following the People's Bank of China's guidance and would conduct due diligence on clients to root out illegal activities involving crypto mining and transactions.

Companies that mine Bitcoin - an energy-intensive process - typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

The cryptocurrency crash in late June also led to a similar fluctuation in the price and availability of Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) as reports of the dumping of these much-needed components for mining rigs in China amid the crackdown sent prices skyrocketing worldwide.

Following the move, countries like South Korea also pledged to tackle the rise in money laundering taking place via cryptocurrency, while the Metropolitan Police announced that it had successfully closed in on a huge UK cryptocurrency money-laundering operation.

On July 13, the Met declared that special investigators had made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure yet, and one of the world’s largest seizures, seizing a whopping £180m worth of cryptocurrency.

In turn, cryptocurrency exchange platforms such as Binance have been feeling the heat across the world as regulators and governments have started to pay close attention to the operations of such platforms in the wake of the global crackdown on crypto.

Additional reporting by Reuters journalists Tom Wilson, Kevin Buckland and Julien Ponthus

