Mary Queen of Scots: Saoirse Ronan to attend Scottish premiere in Edinburgh

Mary Queen Of Scots star Saoirse Ronan is among the famous names expected to attend the film’s Scottish premiere at Edinburgh Castle on Monday evening.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also on the list along with Scottish actors Jack Lowden and James McArdle and comedienne Karen Dunbar, who appear in the film.

Director Josie Rourke and producer Tim Bevan are also expected to attend the first Scottish screening of the historical drama, which tells the story of two rival queens.

Irish actress Ronan, who rose to fame at the age of 13 in Atonement, appears as the titular queen.

Margot Robbie has been shortlisted for a Best Supporting Actress Bafta for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I, the cousin of Mary Queen of Scots.

The film shows Mary Stuart return from France to reclaim the Scottish throne, under the rule of English Queen Elizabeth I, and assert her claim to the English throne.

The screening in Scotland’s capital takes place just over a month after the movie had its European premiere in London.

Last week, Scotland’s Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the film offers a great opportunity for Scotland’s tourism sector.

Parts were shot in Scotland, with Blackness Castle in West Lothian doubling as Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of the Scottish queen.

Mary’s return to Scotland was filmed at Seacliff in East Lothian while other scenes were shot in Glencoe and the Cairngorms.

