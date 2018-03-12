Makers of Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster tell Edinburgh to 'get ready' for premiere

The makers of the new Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster have told Edinburgh to "get ready" for a huge premiere in the city that has a starring role in the forthcoming film.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who spent seven weeks filming in the Scottish capital last year, have responded to an online campaign calling for a gala screening of the film in the city by telling their army of Twitter followers: "We're on it."

Scottish actress Karen Gillan and the organisers of the Edinburgh International Film Festival have already thrown their weight behind the campaign, which calls for the production, which doubled the value of the film and TV sector to the city last year.

Due to be released in the UK on April 27, Avengers: Infinity War has been made by movie giants Marvel and Disney and is expected to be one of the biggest hits at the worldwide box office this year.

The biggest ever film production to shoot in Scotland, it involved a 400-strong crew and was worth an estimated £10 million to Edinburgh's economy, with extensive filming on the Royal Mile, Cockburn Street and in and around Waverley Station.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

The petition stated: "We are petitioning to have an Infinity War Premier at Edinburgh, as the city has contributed a lot to filming it.

"We think that this is the perfect chance to showcase what the city has to offer in terms of future Hollywood film productions and premieres.

"More importantly, it would be an honour and a great thank you to the city and its people, and the fans within the city, in their contribution to creating this film."

The Russo brothers responded to a tweet urging fans to promote the campaign from one of the film's stars, Dave Batista, who plays Drax.

Gillan, who plays Nebula, posted: "Hell yes!!!!

Mark Adams, artistic director of the film festival told his Twitter followers: "If @KarenGillan and @DaveBautista are up for this then me and @edfilmfestival should be behind it as well."

The Russo brothers tweeted Bautista earlier today to tell him: "Let's do it, Dave. We're on it. Get ready Edinburgh."

Rosie Ellison, manage of the Film Edinburgh commission, which spent more than a year negotiating with the makers of Avengers: Infinity War before cameras started rolling, said: "We were very proud to host the T2 Trainspotting world premiere last year, equally proud to be chosen as the only location in the world outside of the studio for Avengers: Infinity War.

"We would be delighted to welcome the filmmakers back to Edinburgh to launch the film here, in the city of superheroes."