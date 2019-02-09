Major Edinburgh Fringe show producer booted out of venue in wake of staffing row

Edinburgh University has stripped a controversial Fringe company of the right to use one of the biggest venues at the festival in the wake of accusations of exploitation of its staff.

C Venues have been booted out of Adam House on Chambers Street, its main venue for nearly 20 years, months after being branded the worst employer at the Fringe.

The surprise move follows a review carried out by university officials into “terms and conditions around staff employment” at the venue. Activists have been urging landlords to refuse to allow C Venues, one of the biggest producers of shows at the Fringe, to operate from their buildings.

The Fair Fringe campaign claims its business model is “built on exploitation, underpayment and overworked staff” after uncovering evidence that many staff were described as volunteers and paid just £200 for a month’s work.

A damning new dossier into C Venues published last month stated: “Unless they undertake a complete overhaul, they should no longer be allowed to participate in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

Artistic director Hartley Kemp has told his team that C Venues will be “a little different now, and a little smaller, in this coming year”.

Hartley is artistic director of C venues, one of the pre-eminent producing venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest arts festival.

The Fringe Society has resisted calls for C Venues to be banned from its programme unless it overhauls terms and conditions for workers, including ensuring they are all paid the Living Wage.

However, Adam House, a B-listed building which features five theatre spaces, has been handed over to a rival promoter, Gilded Balloon, by the university.

A spokesman for the university said: “This change follows our yearly review of tenants, venues and operating models, with 2018’s review looking in particular at terms and conditions around staff employment.”

It is understood the decision to drop C Venues, which stages more than 200 shows in Edinburgh every August, from Adam House was made in December shortly after the university was lobbied by activists over its annual lease agreement with the company.

A spokesman for C Venues said: “We are saddened that the arrangement between the University of Edinburgh and C venues for the festival use of Adam House has come to an end.”