Launched in 1984, The Dolls’ Hospital on Dundas Street dealt with around 50 to 60 patients at any one time. Before it moved venue in 2004, then manager Geraldine Elliott told the Evening News: "We’ve never lost a patient."

1. One of the many much loved dolls being taken care of at the Doll's Hospital. The shop opened in 1984.

2. A toy dog during an important re-stuffing operation. Dolls' Hospital.

3. A toy dog is given the once over. The Dundas Street shop.

4. Toys recover back on the ward. Dolls' Hospital.

