Living with the famous white ponies of Luskentyre Beach
The white ponies of Luskentyre beach on the isle of Harris have appeared on countless postcards and holiday snaps the world over.
But the pair, who have come to represent one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches, remain at the heart of one family who live close to the shore.
The ponies, Toby, 16 and Isla, 7, belong to the MacKay family who live close to the sands. Both are pedigree ponies - Toby is a Highland and Isla an Eriskay.
The ponies were raised by Joanna MacKay, 21, (pictured), who works as a midwife.
The ponies graze on the common lands of Luskentyre and can often be found on the beach eating maram grass and seaweed.
