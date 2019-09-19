Little Chartroom chef wins Breakthrough Chef of the Year at top UK awards

Roberta Hall McCarron, head chef and co-owner of The Little Chartroom has just won Breakthrough Chef of the Year at this year’s national Food and Travel Awards.

Roberta opened The Little Chartroom in June 2018 with her husband Shaun, and within the space of a year, the restaurant, which is located on Albert Place at the top of Leith Walk, had made its debut into The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards top 100 list and the Michelin guide 2019.

Roberta opened The Little Chartroom in June 2018.

Also popular with critics, the eatery has had glowing reviews from the likes of The Sunday Times’ Marina O’Loughlin, Grace Dent of The Guardian and Nicholas Lander from The Financial Times.

Roberta continues to garner a reputation as one of the best upcoming chefs in the industry, helped in no small part, by winning the Young British Foodie chef award 2018.

She was also recognised at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards, where she was crowned ‘Best Newcomer’.

A delighted Roberta said of the awards win: “I am absolutely over the moon to have won Breakthrough Chef of the Year, it came as a complete surprise. I am so proud of how far The Little Chartroom has come in the past year and it all would not have been possible without the support of my husband Shaun and our amazing team.”

