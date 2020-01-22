Lidl to open 100th Scottish store in Cowdenbeath: you could win £100 worth of vouchers

The first Lidl store in Scotland opened 25 years ago - and now the budget supermarket chain is celebrating opening its 100th Scottish store.

In honour of the occasion, the company is running a competition where lucky winners could bag £100 Lidl vouchers.

100th Scottish store

Lidl’s 100th store will be opening on Burn’s Day (Saturday 25 January 2020) in North End Park, Cowdenbeath.

Customers are invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony that’ll be taking place at 8am.

Ross Millar, Lidl GB Regional Director Scotland, said, “It’s a year of momentous milestones at Lidl as we celebrate our 25th year in Scotland and look forward to opening our 100th store on Saturday.

“Since opening our first store in Scotland, we have built a network of over 60 Scottish suppliers and, as our estate grows across the country, we will continue to support local producers and proudly serve communities from Kirkwall to Stranraer.”

Customers at the Cowdenbeath store on opening day will also be treated to the likes of free samples, exclusive deals and offers for the first week of opening.

How to win £100 worth of Lidl vouchers

As part of Lidl’s celebrations, the first 100 customers through the tills of any Scottish branches will be in with a chance of winning £100 worth of Lidl shopping vouchers.

Those first 100 customers to make a purchase will be able to claim a reusable jute bag filled with Scottish products - including a packet of Deluxe Scottish Selection shortbread. Within one lucky pack in each store there will be £100 worth of vouchers.

All you have to do is complete a transaction at the till to claim your free bag and be in with a chance of winning - as long as you’re one of the first 100 transactions.

The prize is strictly limited to one per customer and applies to stores located in Scotland only.

What time does Lidl open?

If you want to be in with a chance of winning, being one of the first people through the door is imperative.

On Saturday morning, most Scottish stores should be opening their doors at 8am, however these times can vary between branches.

You can check your local Lidl’s opening times using the Lidl store finder.