Leader comment: Red Hot Chili Peppers or Chilli Pipers?

“What’s in a name?” Juliet Capulet once wondered; she and Romeo were soon to find out just how much there can be.

Less dramatically, Duncan Robb and his girlfriend found themselves listening to the music of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – the self-proclaimed “most famous bagpipe band on the planet” and exponents of “bagrock” – instead of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the LA funk-rock band, after he mistook the former for the latter.

Some might suggest this was a foolish error. After all, the pipers have two Ls in their Chilli, not just one.

But in our uber-connected world, such mistakes are easily made.

Just ask Richella Heekin, who lost £1,200 after booking flights to Las Vegas from Birmingham; the only problem was the tickets were from Birmingham, Alabama, not the Midlands city.

Thankfully Mr Robb’s girlfriend, who noticed the problem before the trip, seems to have seen the funny side and the couple went along anyway.

Also seeing the funny side was comedian Sara Pascoe, after she booked a yoga retreat in Costa Rica, believing the Central American country was actually part of Spain, shortly after breaking up with her partner.

“This is a good example of why you should research holidays and not buy them on your phone during a lunch break while crying,” she said.

A lesson for us all.

