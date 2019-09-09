Kirkcaldy bar shuts down: Could you be the next pub boss?

A Kirkcaldy pub which recently shut down has gone on the market, with the owners looking for someone new to run it.

The Steadings, on Bennochy Road, recently closed with a sign on the door informing customers.

The hunt is on for a new pub boss.

Now the bar and eatery has been listed online with landlords looking to let it out to someone new.

Rental is tagged at £29,000, with an ongoing Cos of £13,827.

The description says that food will play a strong part in a successful tenancy.

It reads: “The landlords are looking for a good community operator, who can drive both food and drinks sales and re-establish the reputation of the pub as the best of its type in the local area.

“You ‘ll need to demonstrate a commitment to friendly customer service and offering high standards of food and drink.

“Food sales are a driver of new business for this site, and there is a clear opportunity to re-establish and grow this business further.

“Whether it’s value meals 2 for 1, 2 for 10 or a traditional Sunday Lunch, food is a prerequisite. Providing an enviable drinks selection and creating an appropriate pub environment are equally important.”

It also says that a recent refurbishment took place: “Situated in a densely populated residential area of Kirkcaldy on a prominent main road site, the Steadings is a destination that was fully refurbished less than two years ago.

“In excellent condition throughout, Steadings is a fairly large trading operation with the main bar and restaurant areas accommodating 50 covers.

“There is also a separate public bar and games area, with live TV sports and a function room. Marketing this space for private parties and celebrations will be key to maximising the potential of this pub.

Following the completed refurbishment works, the Steadings has wonderful kerb appeal with modern signage and an excellent signage scheme. A fabulous timber-framed, beer decking adds an abundance of additional seating. There is a large car park, which is shared with the adjacent Co-op store.”

