Katie Price considers residential care for son Harvey

Katie Price has said she is considering putting her son Harvey in residential care as she finds it increasingly difficult to handle him.

The former glamour model said her son does not know his own strength and smashed eight iPads last year.

The 16-year-old has also broken windows and TV sets, and his actions can scare her other children, she said.

Price is considering additional care to do what is best for Harvey and the rest of her family.

She told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire: “For the first time ever now I’m thinking he might have to go residential, Monday to Friday.

“He’s missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time.

“It’s so hard. I’ve never had respite, I do it all myself. But I’m really having to think about it. I hate it because he’s my life. I’ve got to do what’s best for him, but it won’t be forever.

“When he’s smashing things and the kids are scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just go to do it for him.”

Price said she has to bathe and dress her son, who wets the bed twice a night, and manages an array of medication he needs.

After a fraught year the television personality has called on the press to give her credit for the positives in her life, and for her efforts to care for her son.

She said: “One things is for sure, whether you like me or hate me, you can’t knock me for this, this is one of the best things I’ve ever done, and Harvey is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”

Price has called for prosecution for online trolls who have directed abuse at her son, and said much of the vitriol comes from football fans.

She said: “Most of the trolling he gets is from the football background, football firms. We looked into it. I had no idea, but most of it is actually from the football firms.”

On proposals to tackle online trolls by tracing them and having employers vet those prosecuted for being abusive online, she said: “This is about protecting people around you. So many people have committed suicide because of online, and online is the way forward now, so there should be some protection there.”

Price has been pushing for the creation of Harvey’s Law, a measure to criminalise online trolling which she proposed to MPs during a trip to Parliament.

She said tougher punishment for online trolls is a “no-brainer”, and has called for a change in the law following the abuse directed at her son for his disabilities.

