John Byrne's 'pop-up book' Cheviot stage set to go on display at Dundee's V&A

His paintings, album covers, plays and stage designs have made him one of Scotland's most popular cultural figures.

Now artist and writer John Byrne is to be honoured by Dundee's new V&A museum of design when it displays a huge "pop-up book" he created as a backdrop for the groundbreaking play The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.

A 3D model of John Byrne's Cheviot stage set has been created by photographing each page of his book from thousands of different angles.

Measures more than three by four metres when open and over two metres tall, the cardboard board was famously transported across Scotland on top of the 7:84 theatre company's van as it toured village halls in 1973.

The actors, who included Bill Paterson, Alex Norton and John Bett, would turn the pages of the book during the show, which tackle issues over the exploitation and economic changes in the Highlands from the 18th century to the oil boom of the time.

Its five scenes include a Highland landscape, a croft house, a poppy-strewn war memorial and a Native American tipi.

A 3D model of John Byrne's Cheviot stage set has been created by photographing each page of his book from thousands of different angles to allow people from all over the world to examine the artist's work in fine detail.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "John Byrne’s striking pop-up book is a fantastic example of imaginative design. Not only was it made to be portable on the long trips between towns and villages across the Highland and Islands, it also added to the magic of the play. It is painted like a children’s book, which deliberately creates quite a juxtaposition with the hard-hitting subject matter of the play.

“Due to its sheer size there have been limited opportunities for the public to see this stage set after the original 1970s tour of the play, so we are delighted that people will be able to enjoy it when they visit V&A Dundee.”

Byrne's Cheviot book will be going on long-term long to Dundee's new museum, which opens in September, from the National Library of Scotland. Painstaking restoration work was carried out on the book, the biggest in the libraries collection, after it acquired it in 2009.

John Scally, chief executive of the National Library, said: “It will be difficult to let this important part of our collection go after years of careful restoration. But that is the whole point of preservation – to enable future generations to enjoy items of great national and cultural significance.

“We can’t think of a more fitting place for the stage-set to be on display than V&A Dundee. But for anyone who won’t be able to see it in person, we are thrilled to say we digitised the stage-set so anyone in Scotland – or indeed the world – can view a 3D model online.

"As we race to have a third of our collection in digital format by our centenary in 2025, this is one of the highlights.”