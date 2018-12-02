John Barrowman removed from I’m a Celebrity after accident

John Barrowman, who had been starring in reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, has suffered an accident in the campsite.

The Scottish actor has been excluded from the public votes after the star injured himself earlier in the evening.

At the start of this evening’s episode host, Dec Donnelly said: ‘It has been an eventful 24 hours. John Barrowman had an accident in camp last night and was taken to the hospital. ‘He’s fine, he’s resting up, but unfortunately, we have had to exclude him from tonight’s vote until we know whether he is able to return to camp.’