James Walker: PPI is over, but there’s more cash to reclaim

Finally, after decades of complaints, billions of pounds and a last-minute rush to claim that broke the internet, PPI claims are no more.

If you’ve made a claim and are waiting to hear – good luck. Resolver helped over half a million people make a complaint in just 48 hours. If you’ve managed to register in time, don’t forget you can still add information to your case if you find it, so try to give the firm as much information as you can if you want to improve your chances of winning.

But that’s not the end of the story. If you’re feeling motivated after making a PPI claim, then why stop there? There are loads of other scenarios where businesses might owe you money – and it’s dead easy to complain about them.

Here are three things you can claim for.

Flight delays and cancellations

It’s been a summer of strikes and frustration for many passengers. The good news is you’re entitled to compensation if you’ve been delayed over three hours or your flight is cancelled. It makes sense to claim as soon as you can, but did you know you can go back six years to claim? Oh, and it’s not just your ticket cost, it could be up to €600!

Double insurance

Did you know that millions of us are paying for insurance policies that we don’t need? Check your regular payments and debits from your bank account. You may be surprised to spot a mobile phone insurance policy for a phone you’ve upgraded years ago that’s still debiting. Or you might find an expensive gadget insurance policy is much cheaper if you update your home insurance. You could be able to claim back hundreds if you’ve been overcharged.

Packaged bank accounts

When the new millennium hit, the banks went in to overdrive trying to flog us things. In the decade that followed, you couldn’t walk into a branch or speak to a call centre without stressed staff desperately trying to meet unrealistic sales targets. And the sale of packaged accounts – a bank account with a monthly fee for a few extra perks – were the most oversold. Check your statements. If you didn’t want an account but they shoved you on it anyway, you might be able to reclaim the fees.

Premium phone charges

If you’ve entered a completion by texting an answer or signed up to receive text updates from a business, there’s a chance that you’re actually being charged for those annoying texts cluttering up your phone. Yes, some firms charge over £2 (and often more) for each one of those texts. If you didn’t know about this, you can make a complaint and demand your cash back – and the Phone Paid Services Authority can help if you aren’t happy with the response. We’ll talk you through it on the Resolver site. Remember to regularly check your mobile phone bill – a lot of sneaky charges can make it on to your account without you realising. So fight back!

It only takes a moment to make a claim, so make September go smoother with a bit of extra cash! And remember the golden rule – you can make a complaint in just a few minutes for free, so never pay a claims management company to do it for you.