James Walker: Don’t be taken for a ride with a parking ticket

Private parking charges are back in the news this month as politicians address the costs of hospital charges for some staff and for people with disabilities.

Let’s be honest, no-one likes getting a parking charge and it’s unlikely that anyone is going to throw a parade for the parking companies any time soon. In fact, a lot of the time parking companies are just following the instructions of the landowner, be it a business or hospital – so if you have a complaint, don’t forget to make it to the landowner too.

Private parking tickets often look very similar to council parking fines. However, there is one significant difference – if your ticket was issued by the council, it will typically be called a Penalty Charge Notice. If it’s called anything different (like “Parking Charge Notice”), it was probably issued by a private parking firm.

The good news is that new rules are under discussion about such charges. The Parking (Code of Practice) Act, will bring in a new independent code and appeals process, but it’s not in force yet.

In the past 18 months, we’ve noticed an increase in the number of complaints from motorists who have been hit with charges due to automated parking machines.

A particular issue seems to be the confusion around the letter “O” and the number “0” which is relatively easy to mix up on the keypad. Resolver has seen over 500 complaints about incorrectly entered digits in the last year, so motorists beware.

If you’ve been hit by a charge as a result of an incorrectly entered number or letter, then make a complaint and don’t delay.

Get in touch with the firm as soon as possible and notify them that you intend to dispute the ticket. Ask where you can send your complaint. I should say that if you’re bang to rights and the ticket has been issued fairly, pay within 14 days and you will usually be charged less.

Private parking firms already have their own code – so if you feel a firm has treated you unfairly you can appeal. They can add on additional charges or use debt collectors so make sure that you tell them to suspend debt collection if you’re making a complaint. The parking firm will also tell you the name of their dispute resolution scheme so you can take the matter further if you’re unhappy.

The best way to appeal against an unfair charge is to turn detective. Take a photo of the parking machine if you can and highlight if it’s hard to read the buttons or understand how it works. Make sure you take notes of any damage or scuffed instructions. This is particularly important if the machine is faulty in some way. If this is the case, it makes sense to call the firm to say the machine is playing up, so you’ve got something to fall back on if you get charged. Pop a note on the windscreen of your car inside too to say you’ve reported the fault.

When you raise a case with a parking company, they should generally reply within seven days. You have a window of 28 days within which you can appeal the fine, so keep a record of the progress of you complaint.

If your complaint isn’t sorted, you will be given a code so you can make your complaint to POPLA (Parking on Private Lands Appeals) for BPA members or The Independent Appeals Service for IPC members. It’s a free service, but don’t delay – make your complaint straight away.