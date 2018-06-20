Is this the most enchanting home in the Lothians?

Edinburgh has some of the most stunning homes in Scotland, but this “magical piece of Scottish landscape” has got to be in the running for the most picturesque.

The Howe, which is less than 13 miles from Edinburgh city centre, is positioned on the Loganlea Reservoir and boasts a spectacular garden and paddock spanning 2.77 acres in the Pentland Hills Regional Park, where Mick Jagger himself was spotted taking a stroll before the Rolling Stones’ triumphant return to the Capital early this month.

And the enchanting waterside cottage is being brought to the market for the very first time.

Anna Gardiner from sellers Savills said: “It is incredibly rare to have the chance to acquire a property in such a breathtaking beauty spot.

“It really is a remarkable opportunity to own a magical little piece of the Scottish landscape that is so easily commutable to Edinburgh.”

The former shepherd’s cottage is approached over a bridge over the Logan Burn, which runs through the garden on its way to the reservoir.

The sitting room even has a spectacular view up Logan Burn and the paddock garden is grazed by Blackface sheep, which are farmed on the surrounding hills.

In addition, the boundary between garden and reservoir is lined with a row of trees, while a heather clad gully carved out by a tributary burn rises up to the south of the property.

It also has a number of multi-purpose outbuildings – including byre, kennels and workshop spaces – and a huge driveway.

In addition to three bedrooms, The Howe has both a family bathroom and additional shower room, and a large kitchen with window looking out over the reservoir.

A spokesman for Savills said: “The Howe feels a million miles from the hustle and bustle, yet is only 13 miles from Edinburgh.”

The Howe is currently on the market through Savills for offers over £295,000.

The Green Flag-rated Pentland Hills Regional Park, which is situated south-west of the city, is popular with nature lovers across the country and boasts some of the best walks in the area.

Robert Louis Stevenson called them his “hills of home”.

As well as plentiful walks, the park’s near 10,000 hectares makes it a base for cyclists, horse riders, fishermen and even rock stars.

Legendary hell raiser Mick Jagger posted a picture on social media of himself enjoying the Pentlands ahead of the Rolling Stones’ show at Murrayfield earlier this month.

“Enjoying the beautiful Scottish hills,” he posted to accompany the photograph on his Instagram account.

The image showed a smiling Mick casually leaning against a wall next to Flotterstone reservoir and immediately drew comments from his millions of fans around the world.