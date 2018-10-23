Is The Rock going to be in Glasgow for the new Fast and Furious movie?

Glaswegians have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in their city this week, for the filming of the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise.

But there's been some sad news. It's understood the crew won't be joined by the Hollywood A-lister when they roll into town over the coming days for the production of the new film, entitled Hobbs and Shaw.

Idris Elba is playing a villain in the movie. Pic: Shutterstock

Disappointing, yes, but don't put away your autograph books just yet.

Luther star Idris Elba, who many have tipped to be the next James Bond, will be in Glasgow instead. The DJ and producer is playing the main villain in the blockbuster spin-off series, which is being directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch.

Elba will be seen pitting his wits against The Rock and Jason Statham.

More than 200 crew members working on the Universal Pictures production are due to start filtering into Scotland's biggest city in the next few days to shoot a raft of scenes, including some fast-paced car chases at George Square.