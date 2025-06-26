As far as fantasy Scottish homes go, Drumbain has it all, with a cherry (and sparkler) on top.

The South Ayrshire countryside property is located at Fisherton in Ayr, which is near Culzean Castle and just four and a half miles from Alloway - the birthplace of Robert Burns.

The coastal house is sheltered by trees and set in 53 acres of its own grass-land, which is currently used for grazing. It also has a walled garden, mature woodland, various outbuildings and 400 yards of private shoreline, so nobody will disturb your stone-skimming practice or occasional skinny dip.

There’s even a ‘party barn’ included, should you want to invite a few pals over for a hoe-down.

The main house includes the original farmhouse, but also modern additions to the structure, and there are six bedrooms - four of which are en-suite - as well as two further bathrooms, some with roll-top baths and others that offer double sinks or wet rooms. The property also boasts four reception rooms, including a living room and snug, as well as a huge open-plan glass-walled kitchen that offers uninterrupted views of the Firth of Clyde and opens out onto one of the two paved terraces.

Those who want to avoid getting a roller in their hand, needn’t worry.

The current owner, Ethan Lyell - who is based in the US, and is the grandson of legendary country music singer and songwriter, the late Loretta Lynn - has decorated his pad in a luxurious and restful style to keep any buyer happy. To match the whitewashed exterior, the inside is almost all white, or decorated in other neutral shades, like buff, cream and silvery grey.

There is not an avocado suite in sight.

The price for this slice of paradise is pitched at offers over £2,200,000 and it’s on the market with estate agents, Rettie.

We asked Lyell to tell us a bit more about the house.

Why are you moving on?

We’re selling as our work commitments and family obligations, because of ageing parents, are making it more difficult to visit as frequently as we originally planned.

How long have you owned Drumbain and have you loved staying there?

We purchased Drumbain back in March of 2024. We spent about six weeks there last year and most recently spent five months in 2025.

Tell us about the history of the property - when does it date from, and what new additions have been added?

We’re told the original property dates back over 100 years, then the various buildings were combined to form the main home. The prior owners added the glass kitchen structure to the building around 2008 and then we refreshed the home after purchasing it.

Where do you get your interior design inspiration?

We worked with a local designer, Lori James of Lori James Interiors, who is a long-time resident of the area to bring a cosy, relaxed and coastal feeling to the home, and they also added touches of Scottish flair that would pay homage to its history and coastal location.

Where did you find your paintings - is that a favourite artist’s work on the walls?

We added a few pieces from a local artist, Philip Raskin, as they bring a bit of the seascape to the room.

There are some interesting architectural features, like the staircases and beams, do you think they add to the house’s character?

The staircase was a later addition to the home and the beams were present when we purchased the home but we painted them to soften and add a layer of texture to the overall rooms.

What have been your happiest times in the house?

We took our five dogs with us while staying at Drumbain over the last five months of 2025. We’ve had an amazing time taking them out to explore the coastline and trails on the property. The evenings here are simply amazing as the sun sets behind Arran. Each evening is like looking at a different watercolour painting.

What are your favourite spaces in the property and on the surrounding land?

It’s hard to pick one. The property is filled with many experiences. The chaise longues by the spa are perfect to enjoy the sunsets over Arran with a glass of wine in hand. The dogs and I love walking in the walled garden in the mornings, while I have a cup of coffee and take time to meditate next to the stream. Also, the woodland trail is a beautiful and enchanting hike down to the coast. Along the way, you will likely manage to spot an owl, deer, and various beautiful songbirds before reaching the sea.

Do you spot any other wildlife with the country location?

Drumbain is full of wildlife. I love watching deer, hares, birds, owls, and hawk, not forgetting the local residents – all the sheep and cattle.

What opportunities does the land offer to a buyer?

The land offers opportunity for wildlife, nature and coastal hikes in addition to the sheep and cattle grazing it today.

Have you enjoyed living in that area, and what are your favourite things to do?

We love the location. It’s extremely convenient to fly into Prestwick along with the dogs. We love exploring the history that being in Scotland offers, especially in the area with lots of day trips to historic sites, as well as hiking with the dogs.