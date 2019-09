The event saw over 400 guests learn who had been crowned the best in the wide-ranging competition which assesses taste and business performance and to see the late great Jim Swann given an emotional tribute, with some of the industry's top talent speaking about his impact on Scotch whisky. (Main pic: Distillery of the Year: GlenAllachie Distillery)

1. All of the winners The winners of all the taste and business awards. Gerardo Jaconelli other Buy a Photo

2. Distillery of the Year Speyside's GlenAllachie Distillery Gerardo Jaconelli other Buy a Photo

3. Outstanding contribution to Scotch whisky (Dr Jim Swan Award) Accepted by Dr Swans daughters, the award was presented in recognition of his 40 year career as a research scientist and trusted adviser to whisky distilleries around the world. Gerardo Jaconelli other Buy a Photo

4. Product Launch of the Year Winner: Johnnie Walker White Walker (Game of Thrones, HBO) - (Highly Commended: Glasgow Distillery 1770) Gerardo Jaconelli other Buy a Photo

View more