Now, in its 4th year, the Scottish Beer Awards event at the Corn Exchange in the capital followed a stringent judging process involving 35 expert tasters and business judges who assessed nearly 300 Scottish beers and 45 brewing businesses.

1. Best Amber or Dark Ale: Gold medal winner: Daracha, Inveralmond Brewery '(Silver: Pavlov's Dog, Williams Bros, Bronze: Bastard Amber, Barney's Beer) KD Media other Buy a Photo

2. Best British Style Ale: Gold medal winner: St Giles, Stewart Brewing (Silver: Ossian, Inveralmond Brewery, Bronze: GPA, West Brewery) KD Media other Buy a Photo

3. Best Amplified Beer Gold Medal Winner: Imperial Cafe Racer, Fierce Beer (Silver: Marshall - Jim's Treble, Williams Bros, Bronze: Jaggery Stout, Merchant City Brewing Co) KD Media other Buy a Photo

4. Best Barrel Aged Beer: Gold: BEAR, Windswept Brewing Co (Silver: Bourbon BA Imperial Cafe Racer, Fierce Beer, Bronze: Glenfarclas Cask Aged Jaggery Stout, Merchant City Brewing Co) KD Media other Buy a Photo

View more