In pictures: Scotland’s best small music venues

No matter what your taste is, there’s no shortage of intimate and atmospheric venues in Scotland. Here are ten of the best small music venues.

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Through the years, King Tut’s has played host to Oasis, White Stripes and Biffy Clyro during early stages of their careers.

The legendary Glasgow venue is famed for its wild atmosphere when packed with 300 revellers.

Today, the St Vincent Street venue continues to attract music fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the next big thing.

Visit: 272A St Vincent Street, G2 5RL

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen venue hosts an eclectic range of acts from jazz bands to folk groups.

Opened in 1992, The Lemon Tree is adored by granite city-dwelling music fans due to its intimate setting.

Visit: 5 West North Street, AB24 5AT

Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

Pint-sized Sneaky Pete’s is the king of the capital’s music scene, hosting a range of artists across a number of inventive nights.

The 100-capacity venue, situated on Cowgate, offers hope to Edinburgh music fans who have witnessed a number of venues close in recent years.

Visit: 73 Cowgate, EH1 1JW

Conroy’s Basement, Dundee

At the heart of Conroy’s Basement’s values is a duty to promote local and exciting music talent.

The intimate Meadowside haunt consistently gives opportunities to young talent in the area, no matter how raw.

Visit: 51-53 Meadowside, DD1 1EQ

Nice n Sleazy, Glasgow

Glasgow music fans are spoilt for choice and Nice n Sleazy is just one of the great venues that blesses the city with its presence.

The Sauchiehall Street bar’s walls are plastered with posters, acting as evidence of the impressive calibre of acts who have played the intimate venue.

Visit: 421 Sauchiehall Street, G2 3LG

Mono, Glasgow

As well as serving up delivious vegan and vegetarian food, this welcoming space also hosts talented music acts from far and wide.

Mono is also home to Monorail music - a record shop with excellent taste in music.

Visit: 12 King Street, G1 5RB

Whistlebinkies, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Whistlebinkies can always be relied on for good value entertainment.

Situated on Niddry Street in the heart of the city, the renowned venue hosts

Visit: 4-6 South Bridge, EH1 1LL

Tooth and Claw, Inverness

Popular with locals and backpackers alike, the Tooth and Claw is a warm and welcoming space in the northern city.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Tooth and Claw plays host to an array of signed and unsigned acts.

Visit: 50 Baron Taylor’s Street, IV1 1QG

The Aros Centre, Portree

The Isle of Skye isn’t just about the great outdoors. The Aros Centre in Portree is renowned for hosting talented musicians from across Scotland - and indeed the world.

Several times a month, the community run cinema transforms into a cosy and unique music venue.

Visit: Viewfield Road, Portree, IV51 9EU

Clark’s, Dundee

This award-winning venue is known for its party atmosphere and feel-good vibe.

On Fridays and Saturdays Clark’s welcomes cover bands and excited crowds - while throughout the rest of the week the venue invites an eclectic mix of acts.

Visit: 80 North Lindsay Street, DD1 1PS