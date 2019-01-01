In Pictures: Hundreds brave Firth of Forth for New Year Loony Dook
Hundreds of daring revellers have plunged into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth for the traditional New Year Loony Dook.
About 1,100 ‘dookers’ donned their finest swimming costumes and fancy dress to take part in the tradition which sees people running into the icy water on New Year’s Day. Here are some of the best pictures from today’s action...
1. Loony Dook, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 1st January 2019
Tony Pirouet, in home-made costume as a man on a toilet, won the fancy dress prize which saw �250 donated to the charity of his choice, East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled. Pic: Ian Georgeson