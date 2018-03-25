In pictures: How Edinburgh’s Royal Mile has changed in the last century

It’s one of the most famous streets in Scotland, stretching from castle to palace in the Capital’s Old Town.

The Royal Mile, the name given to the collection of streets that run from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood House, has been one of the most recognisable parts of the city for centuries.

Today, we revealed that new luxury flats are to be constructed above a section of the Mile.

We delved into our picture archive to see just how much the Royal Mile has changed over the years.